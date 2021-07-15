North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery After 'Accidental' Ticket Purchase

A woman in North Carolina recently scored a big lottery win after accidentally purchasing two tickets with the same numbers.

Susan Gray, of Statesville, recently took a trip to the Kangaroo Express on Safriet Road to try her hand at the Cash 5 lottery game, a ritual she does quite often, according to WSOC. After purchasing her first ticket for the Saturday drawing, she went to buy another but accidentally got a ticket of the same game with the same numbers.

She ultimately ended up winning the entire jackpot of $305,046.

"I thought it was a different draw," she said. "It was really an accident that I played both. I was really shocked. I couldn't believe it."

The win was made even more special, because the numbers she chose had a significant meaning to her.

"Those are numbers I've been using for years," she said. "My birthday."

Gray claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (July 12), taking home $215,826 after taxes.

Another North Carolina woman recently won a big prize after purchasing her second-choice ticket. She was trying to buy a ticket for her favorite game but discovered that it was sold out at her local store. Fate was on her side as her choice to buy another ticket helped her win a $200,000 prize.