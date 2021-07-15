Peacock's 'Dr. Death' Gives Look Into Texas Surgeon's Horrific Crimes

Christopher Duntsch was a promising neurosurgeon in Dallas-Fort Worth in the 2010s, but he'll forever be known as Dr. Death thanks to a newly released TV series and podcast with the same name.

Peacock's Dr. Death is a retelling of the real crimes committed by Duntsch during his time at various hospitals in Dallas and Collins counties. He killed or injured 33 of 38 patients between 2011 and 2013 by using questionable tactics during surgery. Propublica once called him a "surgeon so bad it was criminal."

Two of his patients died, while others were left in an even worse shape than when they first visited Duntsch. He put screws in the wrong places and left medical sponges in other patients. Duntsch's childhood friend even lost his ability to move his arms and legs after the surgeon sliced an artery in his neck.

Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson) jumped from Baylor Regional Medical Center in Plano to Dallas Medical Center and other DFW hospitals as a pattern of malpractice complaints started form.

“He was a deeply flawed human being who found encouragement in all of the people around him and leaned into his worst instincts, allowing him to become what he became,” showrunner Patrick Macmanus told the New York Daily News.

The series isn't some kind of medical slasher show as it also follows the doctors and prosecutor (portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and AnnaSophia Robb) who took down the surgeon and made sure his medical license was revoked.

As for the real Dr. Death, a Dallas jury sentenced him to life in prison in 2017.

Dr. Death premieres on Peacock on July 15.