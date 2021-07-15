PHOTO: Goose Has Surprise Visit From Mate During Surgery In New England

A goose who recently underwent surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch had a surprise visit from his mate of several years on Wednesday (July 14).

CBS Boston reports the Canada goose, who is known as "Arnold," was taken into surgery after staffers noticed he developed a limp and was falling over.

Arnold underwent surgery for two fractures on his foot on Wednesday and, just before the procedure took place, members of the Wildlife Center noticed a tap on the clinic door.

“We turned to see that his mate had waddled up onto the porch and was attempting to break into our clinic! She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside. She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway,” the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod Branch wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of the geese during the procedure.