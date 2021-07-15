PHOTO: Goose Has Surprise Visit From Mate During Surgery In New England

By Jason Hall

July 15, 2021

Lake Tahoe Feels Effects of Drought
Photo: Getty Images

A goose who recently underwent surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch had a surprise visit from his mate of several years on Wednesday (July 14).

CBS Boston reports the Canada goose, who is known as "Arnold," was taken into surgery after staffers noticed he developed a limp and was falling over.

Arnold underwent surgery for two fractures on his foot on Wednesday and, just before the procedure took place, members of the Wildlife Center noticed a tap on the clinic door.

“We turned to see that his mate had waddled up onto the porch and was attempting to break into our clinic! She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside. She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway,” the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod Branch wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of the geese during the procedure.

Through sickness and health...here is your feel good story of the day 😁 Today was a first for our hospital. We often...

Posted by Cape Wildlife Center on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Arnold underwent successful surgery and was allowed to recover by the doorway so he could see his mate after waking up from anesthesia.

“We opened the door and gave Arnold his flow-by oxygen in the doorway. His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door. They both seemed much more at ease in each other’s presence,” the Wildlife Center wrote.

Arnold will undergo additional treatment before being released back to his habitat, but officials plan to do the procedures near the door so his mate can be nearby.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About PHOTO: Goose Has Surprise Visit From Mate During Surgery In New England

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.