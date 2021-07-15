PHOTO: Goose Has Surprise Visit From Mate During Surgery In New England
By Jason Hall
July 15, 2021
A goose who recently underwent surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch had a surprise visit from his mate of several years on Wednesday (July 14).
CBS Boston reports the Canada goose, who is known as "Arnold," was taken into surgery after staffers noticed he developed a limp and was falling over.
Arnold underwent surgery for two fractures on his foot on Wednesday and, just before the procedure took place, members of the Wildlife Center noticed a tap on the clinic door.
“We turned to see that his mate had waddled up onto the porch and was attempting to break into our clinic! She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside. She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway,” the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod Branch wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of the geese during the procedure.
Through sickness and health...here is your feel good story of the day 😁 Today was a first for our hospital. We often...Posted by Cape Wildlife Center on Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Arnold underwent successful surgery and was allowed to recover by the doorway so he could see his mate after waking up from anesthesia.
“We opened the door and gave Arnold his flow-by oxygen in the doorway. His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door. They both seemed much more at ease in each other’s presence,” the Wildlife Center wrote.
Arnold will undergo additional treatment before being released back to his habitat, but officials plan to do the procedures near the door so his mate can be nearby.