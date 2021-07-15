Steelers Player Injured In Domestic Violence Incident: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins was reportedly injured during a domestic violence incident involving his wife at a Las Vegas luxury hotel earlier this month.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, was charged in relation to the incident and is accused of punching her husband during a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan on July 3, which led to the former first-round draft pick losing a tooth, according to an arrest report obtained by CBS Las Vegas.

Metro Las Vegas police reported a piece of Haskins' tooth was found on the floor of a room at the hotel.

The quarterback told police he and his wife had had verbal arguments in the past, but no previous physical altercations prior to the incident earlier this month.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a hotel security officer at the time of the incident. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

Recent photos shared on Haskins' Instagram account and several articles claimed the couple was recently engaged at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub at The Venetian, however, Kalabrya told police they were planning to renew their vows, according to the arrest report.

The couple reportedly wed on March 19 after dating for about a year and a half and were in Las Vegas for a wedding with 14 of their friends, CBS Las Vegas reports.

The arrest report claims the dispute stemmed from a disagreement about their social outings, with Kalabrya and her friends planning to go to a "Magic Mike" show and Dwayne and his friends going to Drai's Beach Club & Nightclub.

Dwayne and his friends decided to go to the club without Kalbrya and her friends and the altercation took place when they returned, leading to a physical altercation.

The quarterback received treatment at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for facial injuries.

Haskins-Gondrezick was not in handcuffs while being interviewed by police due to a hand injury she experienced during the altercation.

Haskins-Gondrezick posted bail and is scheduled for a court appearance on August 3.

The couple appears to have reconciled as Haskins shared a photo and video announcing their engagement after the incident took place.