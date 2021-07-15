These Arizona Cities Are Among The Best For An Active Lifestyle

Some cities cater to an active lifestyle more than others. This means that some places are more walkable, bike-friendly, or hike-friendly while having great weather and good air quality.

STORAGEcafé conducted a study to find out which cities in America cater to an active lifestyle the best.

The website states:

"We’ve analyzed cities based on several key indicators that foster an active lifestyle including venues for exercising, walkability, bike-friendliness, overall health, weather and natural conditions, including park space per capita, air quality index, days with precipitation, beach length and fitness club access and costs..."

Overall, it seemed like western and southern cities came out on top.

So how did cities in Arizona do?

Four cities in Arizona placed in the top 20 best cities for an active lifestyle.

Chandler was the best in Arizona, placing third overall. Scottsdale came in fourth overall, followed by Gilbert at number 15, and Glendale at number 17.

The best city overall for an active lifestyle is Irvine, California, followed by Long Beach, California in second.

According to STORAGEcafé, here are the top 20 cities for an active lifestyle.

Irvine, CA Long Beach, CA Chandler, AZ Scottsdale, AV Arlington ,VA Minneapolis, MN Omaha, NE Boise, ID Seattle, WA Henderson, NV Reno, NV Madison, WI San Diego, CA Pittsburgh, PA Gilbert, AZ Plano, TX Glendale, AZ Tampa, FL Lincoln, NE St. Petersburg, FL

