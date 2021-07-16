3 Women Go On Epic Road Trip After Same Boyfriend Cheated On All Of Them

By Anna Gallegos

July 16, 2021

School bus in Monument Valley in Western United States
Photo: Getty Images

Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor have an unlikely friendship that probably wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for one guy.

Tabor, a 21-year-old who lives in Idaho, noticed her boyfriend receiving a lot of flirty messages last year. She did some social media snooping and found Roberts, a 19-year-old Utah State University student, and King, an 18-year-old in Idaho, posing with her boyfriend in their Instagram photos. So she reached out.

“(My boyfriend and I) were having a great time, and then around December, I got a text from two girls. One of them had a mutual friend with me, so that’s how she found my phone number, and she basically said, ‘Hey, are you dating this person?’ And I said yes. And they’re like, ‘Well, we’re both dating him, too.’ So that was a huge shocker," Roberts told the Salt Lake City Tribune.

They all confronted the boyfriend and found out they were among the six women he was dating. King, Roberts, and Tabor broke up with him but stayed in touch with each other.

“We did a lot of trauma processing and memory sharing, and it was obvious that we were all really cool, fun people who had a lot in common. Right away, we became good friends," Roberts told the Washington Post.

They all like to travel and joked about living in a van and roaming the country. When Tabor found someone selling a 30-year-old school bus, the three of them decided to buy it.

They spent two months renovating the bus into a livable space for three people, and took off from Idaho to the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a great adventure.

They're documenting their travels on Instagram at @the.bam.bus. Most recently, the bus was in Bozeman, Montana.

Breaking up in never easy, but the women are now able to laugh what brought them together.

“I think sometimes, at face value, a lot of people think we’re just doing this out of spite [to our ex], but no,” Roberts said. “This is very authentically us following our dreams and taking opportunities and we’re excited about it.”

