Sexy Instagram Photo Shoot Leads To Investigation At Texas Fire Department

A group of Houston firefighters are in hot water after their station was used as a backdrop for a racy Instagram photo shoot.

Two videos made earlier this month show women wearing black bikinis and knee high boots seductively leaning against Houston Fire Department trucks while a photographer snaps away. The videos were shared on Instagram by @bookedbymolo and The Selective Group, a local marketing company. One of the videos was removed by Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters at Station 46 say they didn't give the group permission to use their trucks in the sexually provocative video, KHOU reported. Now higher ups at the department are looking into what happened.

"A formal investigation has been filed by Department Executives regarding the unsanctioned photoshoot in question. The extent of the disciplinary action will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation. These actions are not consistent with the core values of the department and its members," HFD said in a statement sent to the Houston Chronicle.

The group behind the video has apologized and said its intention was completely innocent.

“The selective group deeply regrets any misunderstanding the Instagram post may have caused. It was never their intention to cast any negativity on the Houston Fire Department or bring any harm to the credibility of its employees," according to a statement.