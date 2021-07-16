'Bridgerton' Season 2 Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Test

Lady Whistledown won't be happy to hear about this.

According to a report from Us Weekly, production on the highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton was forced to shut down after crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, though, it was only a brief pause, which means the show shouldn't be delayed at all.

“Production briefly paused due to a very small number of positive covid cases,” a source told the outlet “All COVID-19 health and safety protocols were followed and those impacted have been isolated. No cast [members were] affected.”

The sophomore season of Bridgerton will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, rather than his sister Daphne Bridgerton, who was the leading lady of the breakout first season. This time around, it will be Anthony who must find a wife and settle down in his role as the Bridgerton family patriarch.

Not only will Bridgerton be back for season two, but Netflix has also already renewed the period drama for seasons three and four. The exciting news was shared on the official Bridgerton Twitter account back in April. The announcement, of course, came in the form of a letter from Lady Whistledown, just like how all the characters find out about juicy gossip on the show itself. "It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four," the message from Lady Whistledown reads. "This author shall have to purchase more ink."

Series creator Shonda Rhimes celebrated the renewal, as well, with a statement about the extended pickup order. "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team," the TV mogul said.

"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix," she continued. "Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

Are you excited for more Bridgerton?