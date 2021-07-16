Carly Pearce Is Hosting The 2021 ACM Honors At The Ryman Auditorium

Award-winning artist Carly Pearce is slated to host the ACM awards.

The Academy of Country Music announced that Pearce is slated to host the 14th annual ACM Honors next month, and unveiled artists set to perform: Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, HARDY, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn and Lee Ann Womack.

“I am humbled and excited to be hosting the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony for the first time,” Pearce said in an ACM press release Thursday (July 15). “Winning two ACM awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized. I look forward to a night of honoring the best in Country Music on August 25!”

Pearce recently got the surprise of a lifetime when country icon Dolly Parton delivered the news that the “Next Girl” singer would be the next Grand Ole Opry member. Pearce’s induction is slated for August 3, a few weeks before hosting the ACM Honors.

“The Academy is excited to be back in Nashville with our star-studded 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors celebration and to welcome ACM Award winner Carly Pearce as our host,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We look forward to having industry and fans join us as we recognize the significant accomplishments of our 55th and 56th Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, Songwriter of the Year and Special Awards winners with a night of unforgettable performances. A special congratulations to all of our winners and honorees, and a huge thank you to all of our performers, partners and the Country Music community for joining us to celebrate them together at the Ryman.”

Circle Network will livestream the show on its social channels, and Circle Network will air the ACM Honors later this year, ACM announced.

The ACM Honors is slated for Wednesday, August 25, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.