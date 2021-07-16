Horns Down Is 'Probably Going To Be A Foul' For Big 12 Teams

Big 12 schools are being put on notice that officials are not cool with the Horns Down hand symbol unless they want to be called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“If you do a Horns Down to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s probably going to be a foul,” Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks said during Thursday's media day.

Horns Down have been a sore spot for the Longhorns ever since the Oklahoma Sooners and nearly every other UT opponent started using it. Burks isn't about the outright ban the hand sign though.

“If you turn to the crowd and do a Horns Down … it will probably not be a foul," he said. "Please all of you note, I said 'probably.' We have to consider intent and consider the situation. We'll leave it to officials."

If Burks wants to get schools and players to stop, it's not working. His comments were immediately mocked on social media with multiple people calling Texas "soft." Even former Sooners Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson, and Nic Harris got in on the fun.