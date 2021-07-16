Is Your Favorite Fast-Food Chain The Same As All Of Michigan's?

Deciding what fast-food chain you want to go to can be stressful because there are so many options to pick from.

To make it easier on you, you can head to your state's most popular fast-food spot.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's most popular fast-food choice, and the results might surprise you.

Researchers collected data from June 12, 2019, to June 12, 2020, as well as a couple of months during the pandemic to see which fast-food chains were each state's favorite.

The study found that Sonic, a drive-in restaurant, was the most popular fast-food chain in 14 states. Not far behind Sonic, Taco Bell and Wendy's were the most desired fast-food restaurant in nine different states, and McDonald's was the favorite in eight.

So, what is Michigan's most popular fast-food chain?

Like nine other states, Michigan's favorite drive-thru spot is Taco Bell.

Here are Michigan's top five most popular fast-food chains:

Taco Bell McDonald's Burger King Wendy's Subway

Here is what the report had to say about its findings in Michigan:

"Michiganders love Taco Bell too. In fact, most of the upper Midwest does, where it appears in the top five in six other states."

To see the complete list, click here.