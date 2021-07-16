Is Your Favorite Fast-Food Chain The Same As All Of Missouri's?

Deciding what fast-food chain you want to go to can be stressful because there are so many options to pick from.

To make it easier on you, you can head to your state's most popular fast-food spot.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's most popular fast-food choice, and the results might surprise you.

Researchers collected data from June 12, 2019, to June 12, 2020, as well as a couple of months during the pandemic to see which fast-food chains were each state's favorite.

The study found that Sonic, a drive-in restaurant, was the most popular fast-food chain in 14 states. Not far behind Sonic, Taco Bell and Wendy's were the most desired fast-food restaurant in nine different states, and McDonald's was the favorite in eight.

So, what is Missouri's most popular fast-food chain?

Like 14 other states, Missouri's favorite spot is Sonic.

Here are Missouri's top five most popular fast-food chains:

Sonic McDonald's Taco Bell Burger King Subway

Here is what the report had to say about its findings in Missouri:

"The drive-in model is also working well in Missouri where Sonic is the most popular. Only Texas has more locations of the restaurant."

To see the complete list, click here.