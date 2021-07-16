Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Got Caught In L.A. Traffic And It Was A Scene

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become one of the biggest power couples — once again. However, no power in the world can avoid congested streets.

On Wednesday (July 14), the two were spotted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and their reaction was all too relatable. In the shots, which were obtained by Page Six, Lopez was seen with her head titled back and eyes shut as she seemingly tests her patience, while Affleck appears slightly amused at her reaction.

Lopez might be dealing with plenty of similar scenarios as it has been reported that she'll be making the move to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. In fact, word has it they're planning on moving in together. As per E! News, the superstar is "packing up her Miami rental" and heading to the west coast with her twins: Emme and Max, 13. "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," a source revealed. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."

During a recent interview, Lopez spoke about her mindset as of late. "I'm super happy," she declared. "I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I’ve never been better.' I want my people who care about me — because I care about them so much — to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own."