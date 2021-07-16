Nebraska Man Reveals Secret Playroom To His Kids In The Coolest Way

By Kelly Fisher

July 16, 2021

Expressive kids having fun in playroom
Photo: Getty Images

Every kid dreams of having the coolest place to play, and these kids in Nebraska might take the cake.

That’s because Clint Runge has a degree in architecture that he combined with his passion for mystery and magic. The Lincoln man went the extra mile and created a playroom for his kids, embarking on an elaborate project that's been under wraps for seven years. Last month, Runge finally revealed the playroom to his three children, ages 6, 4 and 1. The mysterious secret room has been masked by a secret bookshelf and up the concealed set of stairs to the attic, the Omaha World-Herald reported Friday (July 16).

Not only did Runge create the secret playroom, he helped his kids find it in the coolest way, which he shared in a video to the World-Herald.

“Before our kids were born, we built a secret playroom in our attic,” Runge explains in the introduction of the video. “We kept the room hidden for seven years. A mysterious note left overnight from Olive (our ghost) started the treasure hunt. This is their discovery.”

Watch the kids discover the room — complete with a Lego table, a record player and more — here:

