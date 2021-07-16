Nebraska Man Reveals Secret Playroom To His Kids In The Coolest Way
By Kelly Fisher
July 16, 2021
Every kid dreams of having the coolest place to play, and these kids in Nebraska might take the cake.
That’s because Clint Runge has a degree in architecture that he combined with his passion for mystery and magic. The Lincoln man went the extra mile and created a playroom for his kids, embarking on an elaborate project that's been under wraps for seven years. Last month, Runge finally revealed the playroom to his three children, ages 6, 4 and 1. The mysterious secret room has been masked by a secret bookshelf and up the concealed set of stairs to the attic, the Omaha World-Herald reported Friday (July 16).
Not only did Runge create the secret playroom, he helped his kids find it in the coolest way, which he shared in a video to the World-Herald.
“Before our kids were born, we built a secret playroom in our attic,” Runge explains in the introduction of the video. “We kept the room hidden for seven years. A mysterious note left overnight from Olive (our ghost) started the treasure hunt. This is their discovery.”
Watch the kids discover the room — complete with a Lego table, a record player and more — here: