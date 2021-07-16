Nebraska Ranks Among States With The Best Public Schools Since The Pandemic

By Kelly Fisher

July 16, 2021

Back to school in the pandemic
Photo: Getty Images

Nebraska has some of the best public schools in the country.

That’s according to HireAHelper, which revealed the states with the best public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic, publishing its findings Thursday (July 15):

“In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too.”

HireAHelper’s analysis used data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics and the United States Census Bureau's Annual Survey of School System Finances, the report explains. Researchers considered reading and math scores, state spending per student, the student-teacher ratio and graduation rate to determine an overall composite score to rank the best public schools.

Nebraska managed to make the Top 10, with an overall composite score of 85.9, according to HireAHelper.

The Cornhusker State comes in at No. 9.

These are the Top 10 states with the best public schools:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Massachussetts
  3. Connecticut
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Wyoming
  6. Vermont
  7. Wisconsin
  8. North Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Pennsylvania

See the full set of rankings here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Nebraska Ranks Among States With The Best Public Schools Since The Pandemic

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.