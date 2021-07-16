Nebraska Ranks Among States With The Best Public Schools Since The Pandemic

Nebraska has some of the best public schools in the country.

That’s according to HireAHelper, which revealed the states with the best public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic, publishing its findings Thursday (July 15):

“In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too.”

HireAHelper’s analysis used data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics and the United States Census Bureau's Annual Survey of School System Finances, the report explains. Researchers considered reading and math scores, state spending per student, the student-teacher ratio and graduation rate to determine an overall composite score to rank the best public schools.

Nebraska managed to make the Top 10, with an overall composite score of 85.9, according to HireAHelper.

The Cornhusker State comes in at No. 9.

These are the Top 10 states with the best public schools:

New Jersey Massachussetts Connecticut New Hampshire Wyoming Vermont Wisconsin North Dakota Nebraska Pennsylvania

See the full set of rankings here.