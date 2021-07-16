Suspect In Custody After Fire Gets Ignited Along SR-7 In Spanaway

While there's an ongoing state of emergency in Washington due to fire dangers, one person is accused of starting fires along a road in Spanaway, according to KOMO.

Firefighters and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a brush fire Friday morning (July 16) along State Route 7 near Field Road East.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers they saw a man starting at least two fires at the scene and even walking around the area with a gas can. Authorities confirmed that they found the suspect and arrested him.

Sgt. Darren Moss said the man was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of arson.

"The northbound lanes of SR-7 were blocked during the police response to the incident, causing a traffic backup," reporters wrote. Those lanes have since reopened and the backup has cleared."

This news comes as multiple blazes and wildfires rage across the Western region in the U.S. Hundreds to thousands of people had to flee their homes as fast-spreading flames threatened homes, businesses, and even essential services.

Gov. Jay Inslee has also allowed local firefighters to use state resources to help quell the flames.