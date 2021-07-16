Tanya Tucker: Hip Fracture Needed Surgery 'Right Away'

By Kelly Fisher

July 16, 2021

CMT's Next Women Of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour - NYC Stop
Photo: Getty Images

Tanya Tucker is “on track for a speedy recovery” after undergoing surgery on her hip.

The award-winning country star posted a statement assuring fans that she’s doing well, and would return to the road after taking a few weeks to heal.

Tucker wrote:

“Hey Loves,
“My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture. I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks, but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y’all and a bad hip can’t keep me down!
“Love,
“Tanya ❤️🌹”

The "Delta Dawn" singer's statement also noted July dates that would cancel, including Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Tucker’s show at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma, will reschedule for December.

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua announced in a statement that officials “are in the process of working with her team to reschedule the performance for a later date,” with options for fans to handle the ticket cancelation.

Tucker promised, concluding her own announcement: “We’ll let you know more information when we can.”

