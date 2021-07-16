Team USA Loses 2 NBA Veterans Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Team USA has reportedly lost two NBA veterans ahead of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

On Thursday (July 15), Team USA announced Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was ruled as unable to participate in the upcoming Summer Games one day after being placed in health and safety protocols.

On Friday (July 16), Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love announced his decision to withdraw from Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics due to an ongoing calf injury in a statement issued by his agent, Jeff Schawtz, to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet," Love said in the statement.

Team USA also placed Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the health and safety protocols along with Beal on Thursday, but confirmed Grant will remain with the team.