Bucks Update Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status Ahead Of NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly been upgraded ahead of the NBA Finals.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reports Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable with Milwaukee set to face the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 on Tuesday (July 6) night.

The 2019-20 NBA MVP injured his left knee during following an awkward landing during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which tied the series at 2-2.

The Bucks still managed to win Games 5 and 6 in Antetokounmpo's absence, clinching their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.