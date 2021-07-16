TOKYO BOUND: These Florida Natives Will Be Competing In The Olympics

By Zuri Anderson

July 16, 2021

Swimmer Ryan Murphy (left), Surfer Caroline Marks (center), and Karateka Ariel Torres (right). All three are among the various Floridians heading to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics in July.
Photo: Getty Images

After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are putting their hopes on the line for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Despite several restrictions, athletes from across the world are hungry to gain notoriety and glory for their country, including the United States.

Many Team USA players call the Sunshine State home. These Tokyo-bound athletes range from high schoolers to long-time legends. For some, it's their first Olympics, and for others, it's their fourth. No matter their background and prestige, they're going for one thing: the gold medal.

Here are the Florida natives you should keep your eye on when the Olympics go live later this month.

Ryan Murphy (Swimming)

Ryan Murphy is going for gold again in Tokyo. The three-time Olympic gold medalist has lived throughout the country, but his hometown is Ponte Vedra Beach. Murphy will be competing in the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter backstroke.

Erriyon Knighton (Track and Field)

This 17-year-old high school senior is making history as the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964. Erriyon Knighton was a football star before he switched to track at Hillsborough High School in Tampa. He's representing America in track with the 200-meter run

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 10
Erriyon Knighton reacts after placing third in the Men's 200 Meter Final during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon.
Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Moultrie (Softball)

Michelle Moultrie gained notoriety as the SEC Player of the Year for softball. She's also a four-time World Cup of Softball gold medalist. Now the Jacksonville native will be heading to Tokyo to represent America in the sport.

Trayvon Bromell (Track and Field)

Trayvon Bromell is from St. Petersburg and overcame much adversity to land on the Team USA roster. Reports say he suffered multiple injuries and even had to get two Achilles surgeries after leaving the 2016 Rio Olympics in a wheelchair.

Muller British Grand Prix
Trayvon Bromell of the USA wins in the men's 100m during the Muller British Grand Prix, part of the Wanda Diamond League at Gateshead International Stadium on July 13, 2021, in Gateshead, England.
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)

Star swimmer Caeleb Dressel dazzled people by winning two gold medals at his first Olympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. Dressel will compete in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, and 100-meter butterfly. He may also compete in relay events.

Briana Williams (Track and Field)

Briana Williams is taking a different path than other Olympians on this list. Instead of repping the U.S., the Miramar native playing for Jamaica in track and field. The woman told NBC Miami she wanted to represent her mother's Caribbean heritage.

IAAF World U20 Championships - Day 3
Briana Williams of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the final of the women's 100m on day three of The IAAF World U20 Championships on July 12, 2018, in Tampere, Finland.
Photo: Getty Images

Alejandro Sancho (Greco-Roman Wrestling)

This Miami-born U.S. Army specialist will be repping his country in Greco-Roman wrestling. He's been participating in the sport under the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

Emma Weyant (Swimming)

This 19-year-old Sarasota woman is Tokyo-bound thanks to her amazing swimming skills. She will be repping the U.S.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 1
Emma Weyant reacts after competing in the Women's 400m individual medley final during Day One of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 13, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Marks (Surfing)

This impressive surfer became a professional at age 13. Now that she's 19, the Melbourne Beach native will be one of the first women to represent the U.S. in the sport at the Olympics this year.

Jake Ilardi (Skateboarding)

Skateboarding is making its debut in the Olympics this year, and 24-year-old Jake Ilardi will be among the first Olympian skateboarders. He's currently ranked second in the U.S. and calls Osprey home.

SKATEBOARD-OLY-2020-2021-ITA
US skateboarder Jake Ilardi competes during the Men's Final of the Street World Championships 2021 street skateboarding event on June 06, 2021, at Foro Italico in Rome.
Photo: Getty Images

Mary Tucker (Shooting)

This will be Sarasota resident Mary Tucker's first Olympics. A rising junior at the University of Kentucky, the rifle shooter has two NCAA titles to her name and a 2021 New Delhi World Cup win.

Ariel Torres (Karate)

Ariel Torres made history as the first Cuban-American to represent karate at the Olympics. The Hialeah-native will be playing for Team USA in the sport's debut.

ANOC World Beach Games
Ariel Torres of the USA in action during round 1 of the Men's Individual Kata during the ANOC World Beach Games on October 12, 2019, in Doha, Qatar.
Photo: Getty Images

Bobby Finke (Swimming)

This University of Florida student will participate in a new men's Olympic event: the 800-meter freestyle. Reporters say Bobby Finke smoked the rest of the competition by nearly 15 seconds during the Olympic trials. The Clearwater native will also represent the U.S. for the 1,500 freestyle.

Mattie Rogers (Weightlifting)

Hailing from Orlando, this University of Central Florida grad has seven world medals to his name and eight U.S. records.

USA Weightlifting Olympic Team Trials
Mattie Rogers competes in the women's 69kg clean and jerk weight class at the USA Olympic Team Trials for weightlifting at the Calvin L. Rampton Convention Center on May 8, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo: Getty Images

For a full list of Florida Olympians competing, click here.

