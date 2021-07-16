TOKYO BOUND: These Florida Natives Will Be Competing In The Olympics

After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are putting their hopes on the line for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Despite several restrictions, athletes from across the world are hungry to gain notoriety and glory for their country, including the United States.

Many Team USA players call the Sunshine State home. These Tokyo-bound athletes range from high schoolers to long-time legends. For some, it's their first Olympics, and for others, it's their fourth. No matter their background and prestige, they're going for one thing: the gold medal.

Here are the Florida natives you should keep your eye on when the Olympics go live later this month.

Ryan Murphy (Swimming)

Ryan Murphy is going for gold again in Tokyo. The three-time Olympic gold medalist has lived throughout the country, but his hometown is Ponte Vedra Beach. Murphy will be competing in the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter backstroke.

Erriyon Knighton (Track and Field)

This 17-year-old high school senior is making history as the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964. Erriyon Knighton was a football star before he switched to track at Hillsborough High School in Tampa. He's representing America in track with the 200-meter run