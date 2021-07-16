Twitter Questions Team USA Roster Moves Amid Recent Departures
By Jason Hall
July 16, 2021
Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich has reportedly addressed the two vacancies created by the departures of Bradley Beal and Kevin Love.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Team USA has added veteran center JaVale McGee and promoted reserve player Keldon Johnson -- who plays for Popovich's San Antonio Spurs -- to its 12-man lineup for the upcoming pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.
The reported roster moves come hours after Beal placed in health and safety protocols and later ruled as unable to participate in the upcoming Summer Games, as well as Love announcing his decision to withdraw from Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics due to an ongoing calf injury.
Team USA also placed Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the health and safety protocols along with Beal on Thursday (July 15), but confirmed Grant will remain with the team.
Team USA's replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love for the Olympics: Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee. Johnson had an impressive camp. McGee is a three-time NBA champ. https://t.co/2u8Oe5RMu0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021
Team USA faced a difficult situation losing two players just days before the trip to Tokyo, but that didn't stop numerous Twitter users from criticizing the roster moves.
Nigeria sent Team USA into shambles.— Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 16, 2021
USA is tanking for Chet Holmgren— DANIEL JONES SZN (@Jake_0223) July 16, 2021
Pop watched team usa and said we need players like Javale McGee. He’s cooked— kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 16, 2021
aight lmao we getting silver— Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) July 16, 2021
keldon johnson and javale mcgee on their way to save Team USA basketball pic.twitter.com/H2drRS2c8K— sean yoo (@SeanYoo) July 16, 2021
How many people turned Team USA down before they landed on JAVALE MCGEE— Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) July 16, 2021
I can't wait for JaVale to find out about the international goaltending rule. He's going to swipe every ball off the rim no matter what https://t.co/yMEz7JydmR— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 16, 2021
It's your time @NigeriaBasket https://t.co/qaADQSTSZe— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) July 16, 2021
Additionally, Team USA announced its exhibition game against Australia initially scheduled for Friday (July 16) was cancelled "out of an abundance of caution."
The USA Women's National Team will play its Friday matchup against Australia as originally scheduled.
The departures come amid Team USA's early struggles through its pre-Olympic training schedule.
The Americans dropped back-to-back upset losses to Nigeria last Saturday (July 10) and Australia on Monday (July 12).
Team USA has won Gold in each of the last three Summer Olympics tournaments.