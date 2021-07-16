Twitter Questions Team USA Roster Moves Amid Recent Departures

Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich has reportedly addressed the two vacancies created by the departures of Bradley Beal and Kevin Love.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Team USA has added veteran center JaVale McGee and promoted reserve player Keldon Johnson -- who plays for Popovich's San Antonio Spurs -- to its 12-man lineup for the upcoming pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The reported roster moves come hours after Beal placed in health and safety protocols and later ruled as unable to participate in the upcoming Summer Games, as well as Love announcing his decision to withdraw from Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics due to an ongoing calf injury.

Team USA also placed Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the health and safety protocols along with Beal on Thursday (July 15), but confirmed Grant will remain with the team.