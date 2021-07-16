Twitter Questions Team USA Roster Moves Amid Recent Departures

By Jason Hall

July 16, 2021

Argentina v United States
Photo: Getty Images

Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich has reportedly addressed the two vacancies created by the departures of Bradley Beal and Kevin Love.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Team USA has added veteran center JaVale McGee and promoted reserve player Keldon Johnson -- who plays for Popovich's San Antonio Spurs -- to its 12-man lineup for the upcoming pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The reported roster moves come hours after Beal placed in health and safety protocols and later ruled as unable to participate in the upcoming Summer Games, as well as Love announcing his decision to withdraw from Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics due to an ongoing calf injury.

Team USA also placed Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the health and safety protocols along with Beal on Thursday (July 15), but confirmed Grant will remain with the team.

Team USA faced a difficult situation losing two players just days before the trip to Tokyo, but that didn't stop numerous Twitter users from criticizing the roster moves.

Additionally, Team USA announced its exhibition game against Australia initially scheduled for Friday (July 16) was cancelled "out of an abundance of caution."

The USA Women's National Team will play its Friday matchup against Australia as originally scheduled.

The departures come amid Team USA's early struggles through its pre-Olympic training schedule.

The Americans dropped back-to-back upset losses to Nigeria last Saturday (July 10) and Australia on Monday (July 12).

Team USA has won Gold in each of the last three Summer Olympics tournaments.

