Britney Spears Claps Back At Sister Jamie Lynn After Her 'Peace' Post

By Hayden Brooks

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is not willing to sit back and let her 13-year conservatorship take control any longer. 

Over the weekend, Spears, 39, spoke about the legal arrangement, admitting that the conservator "killed [her] dreams," and slammed her family for taking advantage of her throughout the process. At one point in the lengthy post, she called out her sister, Jamie Lynn, for performing her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote and it appears her younger sibling has seemingly responded to the thoughts. To caption a series of photos of her in a red suit, Jamie Lynn wrote, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit."

In a follow-up Britney post, the entertainer shaded Jamie Lynn, sharing a caption in the vein of her sister's response. "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today .... PS RED,” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing in her home. 

In her July 14 hearing, the pop superstar endured another emotional court testimony, where she broke down in tears, revealed she wanted to press charges against her father, Jamie Spears, for "conservatorship abuse" and was granted her request to hire her own counsel by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, was granted permission to represent the singer moving forward.

Britney Spears

