Inside Britney Spears' Latest Court Hearing: 'They Were Trying To Kill Me'

The wave is turning in favor of Britney Spears in her battle for freedom.

On Wednesday (July 14), the pop superstar, 39, endured another emotional court testimony, where she broke down in tears, revealed she wanted to press charges against her father, Jamie Spears, for "conservatorship abuse" and was granted her request to hire her own counsel by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, was granted permission to represent the singer moving forward.

"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she reportedly told the court over the phone. Spears went on to detail more excessive ways in which the 13-year arrangement took over her life, forcing her to diet, making her work 70-hour weeks and revealing how much her family has negatively impacted her mental health.

"Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not and that's not OK,” she said in her testimony, before offering her only explanation as to why her family would behave the way that they did. "I thought they were trying to kill me."

After the hearing, Rosengart spoke to the press and called upon Jamie to voluntarily step down as her conservator, arguing that it would be in the "best interest" of his client. "We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should step down voluntarily because that’s what’s in the best interest of the conservatee," he told reporters outside the courthouse, per CNN.

Back in late June, Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship in her initial testimony, admitting that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal arrangement could be ended. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Judge Penny in her 24-minute address to the court of the legal entanglement. "Ma'am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that."