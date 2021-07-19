Camila Cabello Embraces Her 'Stretch Marks And Fat' In Body Positive Post

By Hayden Brooks

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello is proud of her body and no one can tell her otherwise.

On Friday (July 16), the former Fifth Harmony bandmate, 24, took to TikTok to share a clip called "i luv my body." "I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy," she recalled during the clip. "And I am wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time."

Cabello went on to admit that she took the moment in for a second until she remembered the bigger picture at hand. "And I was like, ‘Damn,’ but then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season. I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."

She pushed the message home by ending the post with her singing En Vogue's "Giving Him Something He Can Feel."

Cabello has other things to focus on instead of what critics are saying about her weight. She recently announced a new single called "Don't Go Yet." In her announcement message, she tagged songwriters/producers Mike Sabath, Scott Harris and Ricky Reed, as well as Cuban musician Pedrito Martinez.

Camila Cabello

