Can You Guess The Most Misspelled Word In Tennessee?

By Sarah Tate

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Spelling can bee hard.

We've all been there. Whether you're typing out an important email, finishing up a term paper, or simply want your texts to be grammatically correct, you have likely searched for the right spelling of certain words.

A new report from AT&T used Google Trends to determine the most searched "how to spell" words for each state using data from March 2020 to March 2021. From "definitely" and "multiplication" to "pharaoh" and "government," there were plenty of words that stumped Americans throughout the year.

Overwhelmingly, however, the most commonly misspelled word in the country was "quarantine," with about a quarter of the country asking the search engine for the right way to spell our time at home.

So which word did Tennesseans have a hard time spelling?

Quarantine

Since the start of the pandemic, the term has been a staple in many people's vocabulary. But learning how to spell it right was a bit difficult for some. However, Tennessee wasn't alone in trying to figure out the correct way to spell quarantine. As previously mentioned, it was the most misspelled word across the country over the last year, with 12 states searching for the correct spelling more than any other word. According to the study, the most common misspelling is "corn teen."

Check out the full list here.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.