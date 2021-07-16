Can You Guess The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Tennessee?

Who doesn't love ice cream?

Whether you enjoy the classics, like chocolate and vanilla, or prefer something a bit more unique, like cotton candy or mint, all it usually takes to satisfy the craving is a quick trip the grocery store or to a local shop. But have you ever wondered if other people in your state enjoy the same flavors as you?

To determine the most popular flavor in each state, Instacart looked at sales and compared it to the national average. A trends expert with the food delivery company explained to Travel & Leisure the reasons they wanted to examine the data.

"Americans' love for ice cream runs deep, and with thousands of different ice cream options available for purchase through Instacart, we thought it would be fascinating to dig into the data to uncover the most uniquely popular flavors in each state," said Laurentia Romaniuk.

The most popular flavor overall is vanilla, which accounts for more than 26% of all ice cream sales in the country. After this classic flavor, however, the most popular are a bit of a surprise: green tea, coffee, rocky road and birthday cake.

So which flavor is the most popular in Tennessee?

Moose Tracks

As it turns out, Moose Tracks ice cream is the flavor most residents in the state tend to seek out. Tennesseans aren't alone in enjoying the flavor! The combination of vanilla, fudge, and peanut butter cups seems to be a winner, because it's also the favorite of 11 other states.

Check out the full list here to see each state's favorite flavor of ice cream.