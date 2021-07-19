Florida Man Accused Of Swinging Around Gator Stolen From Golf Course
By Zuri Anderson
July 19, 2021
Authorities said they had to arrest a man who swung a stolen alligator around by the tail to "teach it a lesson," according to WKMG.
The bizarre incident went down early Thursday morning (July 15). Police said they were patrolling on South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores when they spotted a man trying to throw a live gator onto the roof of the building.
Officers identified the man as 32-year-old William Hodge, who allegedly grabbed the reptile by the tail and smacked it against a building awning, an arrest affidavit said. Authorities also claim he stomped on the gator and even hefted it over his shoulder before slamming it on the ground.
Our officers observed William "Bubba" Hodge carrying an alligator down A1A last night. Hodge was arrested after he was...Posted by Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety on Thursday, July 15, 2021
When cops approached Hodge, reporters said he immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. Records say Hodge confessed to jumping a fence into an alligator enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course, wrestling the gator, and taking it from the property.
Cops then asked the suspect why he abused the animal. Hodge said he was "teaching it a lesson," according to the affidavit.
"Hodge was taken to the public safety department and tried to flood the holding cell by balling up toilet paper to clog the toilet bowl and the drain on the floor," reporters learned. "Police said Hodge threatened to flood the whole facility."
He’s facing charges of animal cruelty, possessing or injuring an alligator, unarmed burglary, and criminal mischief.
The arrest report didn't detail if the reptile suffered injuries or not. The alligator has since been returned to the golf course.