Florida Man Accused Of Swinging Around Gator Stolen From Golf Course

Authorities said they had to arrest a man who swung a stolen alligator around by the tail to "teach it a lesson," according to WKMG.

The bizarre incident went down early Thursday morning (July 15). Police said they were patrolling on South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores when they spotted a man trying to throw a live gator onto the roof of the building.

Officers identified the man as 32-year-old William Hodge, who allegedly grabbed the reptile by the tail and smacked it against a building awning, an arrest affidavit said. Authorities also claim he stomped on the gator and even hefted it over his shoulder before slamming it on the ground.