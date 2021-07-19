Here's Why The Sky Is So Hazy Over The Cleveland Area This Week

Clevelanders likely saw a notably-hazy sky cast over Northeast Ohio on Monday morning (July 19).

If they’re wondering why the sky was so hazy, the National Weather Service has them covered.

Retweeting its counterpart from Charleston, West Virginia, the National Weather Service Cleveland offered an explanation for the haziness, and noted that air quality will remain safe as the haze sticks around over the course of this week:

“Wondering why it's so hazy today? The smoke will not affect air quality across our area since it's so high up in the atmosphere. This will likely stick around for the next few days.”