Here's Why The Sky Is So Hazy Over The Cleveland Area This Week

By Kelly Fisher

July 19, 2021

US-POLITICS-CONVENTION
Photo: Getty Images

Clevelanders likely saw a notably-hazy sky cast over Northeast Ohio on Monday morning (July 19).

If they’re wondering why the sky was so hazy, the National Weather Service has them covered.

Retweeting its counterpart from Charleston, West Virginia, the National Weather Service Cleveland offered an explanation for the haziness, and noted that air quality will remain safe as the haze sticks around over the course of this week:

“Wondering why it's so hazy today? The smoke will not affect air quality across our area since it's so high up in the atmosphere. This will likely stick around for the next few days.”

According to the National Weather Service of Charleston, West Virginia:

“We told you it was coming yesterday, now check out the hazy appearance to the GOES-16 GeoColor imagery over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That's smoke from wildfires out west.It's high up in the atmosphere so it'll produce a hazy looking sky and some pretty sunrises/sunsets.”
“Skies will become increasingly hazy through the first half of the week as smoke from fires across the Pacific Northwest and Manitoba continues to migrate into the region.”

Other areas of the Midwest are also experiencing haziness. The National Weather Service Chicago explained the hazy sky after warning drivers to slow down and leave distance amid “pockets of dense fog” in the morning.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Here's Why The Sky Is So Hazy Over The Cleveland Area This Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.