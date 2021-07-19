Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Minneapolis
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 19, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.
To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Minneapolis that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.
Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:
"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."
According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Minneapolis.
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
19. 612Brew
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Pub
18. Breaking Bread
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Mexican, Southwestern
16. Manny's Tortas
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Fast-food
15. Ideal Diner
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
14. The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Diner
13. Zakia Deli
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Lebanese, Mediterranean
12. Band Box
- Rating:4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
11. Our Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Caribbean, Jamaican
9. Cuzzy's
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 5.0/5
- Category: Italian, Pizza
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American
6. MAYA Cuisine
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
5. Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Asian, Vietnamese
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Asian, Vietnamese
3. Dangerous Man Brewing Tap Room
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Brewery
2. Matt's Bar
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner