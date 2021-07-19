Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Minneapolis

Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.

To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Minneapolis that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:

"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."

According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Minneapolis.

20. Shaw's Bar and Grill

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

19. 612Brew

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Pub

18. Breaking Bread

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Cafe

17. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Mexican, Southwestern

16. Manny's Tortas

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Fast-food

15. Ideal Diner

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

14. The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Diner

13. Zakia Deli

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Lebanese, Mediterranean

12. Band Box

Rating:4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

11. Our Kitchen

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Cafe

10. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Caribbean, Jamaican

9. Cuzzy's

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Bar

8. Element Pizza

Rating: 5.0/5

Category: Italian, Pizza

7. Annie's Parlour

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American

6. MAYA Cuisine

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

5. Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Asian, Vietnamese

4. Quang Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Asian, Vietnamese

3. Dangerous Man Brewing Tap Room

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Brewery

2. Matt's Bar

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Bar

1. Al's Breakfast