Illegal Manmade Tunnel Found Under I-5 Ramp In Everett

What started as a possible rescue mission turned into a strange discovery for Everett firefighters and authorities recently.

City firefighters got a report of someone possibly being trapped in a manmade tunnel under the northbound off-ramp to Pacific Avenue, according to KIRO 7. Dispatchers said the tunnel may have collapsed, as well.

Authorities removed the dirt from the tunnel but determined nobody was trapped inside. Officials now believe the tunnel was built and used by a homeless man in the area. Friends of the man told officers he'd been hiding in the tunnel for at least two years.

“He got to where it was far enough and deep enough that he felt safe and he went down in there. Like a mouse,” Eric Day told reporters. They started getting worried when he suddenly disappeared.