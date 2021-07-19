Milwaukee Rapper And Two Others Facing Federal Charges For Puppy Scam

Three people, including a Milwaukee rapper, have been busted for running a puppy fraud scheme.

According to FOX 6, federal investigators say three Milwaukee people have been arrested for scamming people out of money using fake puppy sales.

Karen Parness, from Nevada, found a website online that had a Havanese puppy she wanted. She wrote to the business owners about the dog and they requested $500 dollars from her to be paid via Zelle. The puppy would be flown to her in return, but when the "business owners" asked for an additional $1,500, Parness knew something was off.

"And I said, 'this just doesn't sound right. I'm not doing this'" Parness told FOX 6.

She went to the police and investigators said she is one of several victims scammed by the three suspects, Blaire Hudson, Sona Spora, and Milwaukee rapper Sona the Voice.

A federal complaint states the three suspects ran the website Cassy Havanese Breeders, where they uploaded fake photos and profiles of puppies to scam those wanting a dog.

Jim Temmer, CEO of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, told FOX 6, "We saw this scam skyrocket." He said this type of scam rose during the pandemic because scammers "relied on emotion."

The three suspects face federal wire and bank fraud charges and are expected to appear in court later this month.