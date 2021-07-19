Pittsburgh Boxers Win Big At National Junior Olympics
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2021
The Pittsburgh National Youth Boxing team won big at the National Junior Olympics in Texas over the weekend.
Delbert "Sonny" Taylor, 19, and Michael 'Spoonie' James, 15, both won Gold medals, becoming national champions in their respective weight classes during the 10-day championship event in Lubbock, TribLIVE reports.
Antwoine Dorm Jr. won Silver during the event.
Taylor and James represented 412 Boxing and Third Avenue Boxing Gym during the event in Lubbock.
The team returned to Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday (July 18) night.
“Now we’re on to the next escapade,” Taylor told TribLIVE in the arrivals terminal after the team's Southwest flight from Dallas. “It feels so nice to finally get recognized for our work. Now it’s time to work even harder.”
The 2021 Junior Pan American Games Qualifier has come to an end with Team USA taking 5 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronze medals! Huge congrats to the team.Posted by USA Boxing on Sunday, July 18, 2021
Television cameras and local officers greeted the teens as they arrived back home Sunday night.
“It’s almost daunting,” Taylor said. “It’s surreal.”
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert was among the local officers who escorted the team from the airport to the Downtown Pittsburgh gym, which works with underprivileged youth to provide them with equipment and life experiences.
“They’re very good at boxing, but this past week they got to show the nation just how good they are,” said Schubert, who sits on the board of the nonprofit gym. “It’s just incredible, and we just want to welcome them home. They’re bringing pretty incredible championship belts with them and we want to show our support.”
Taylor said he credits boxing for keeping him "from veering in the wrong direction," taking on the sport when he was at a low point in his life.
“These are good kids," Schubert added.