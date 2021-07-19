Pittsburgh Boxers Win Big At National Junior Olympics

The Pittsburgh National Youth Boxing team won big at the National Junior Olympics in Texas over the weekend.

Delbert "Sonny" Taylor, 19, and Michael 'Spoonie' James, 15, both won Gold medals, becoming national champions in their respective weight classes during the 10-day championship event in Lubbock, TribLIVE reports.

Antwoine Dorm Jr. won Silver during the event.

Taylor and James represented 412 Boxing and Third Avenue Boxing Gym during the event in Lubbock.

The team returned to Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday (July 18) night.

“Now we’re on to the next escapade,” Taylor told TribLIVE in the arrivals terminal after the team's Southwest flight from Dallas. “It feels so nice to finally get recognized for our work. Now it’s time to work even harder.”