100-Pound Tropical Fish Washes Up On Shore In Pacific Northwest

Many interesting sea life has washed up on shores across the United States, and a recent discovery stunned beachgoers in the Pacific Northwest.

Last Wednesday (July 14), the Seaside Aquarium in Oregon said a large fish was found on Sunset Beach. It wasn't just on oversized salmon or tuna either -- it was a 100-pound Opah fish.

"After seeing photographs of the unusual fish they quickly responded and recovered the fish," staff wrote in a Facebook post. "It created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at this beautiful and odd-looking fish."