The Killers Tease New Album, Announce 'Imploding The Mirage' Tour Dates

The Killers announced new dates for their Imploding The Mirage Tour and teased the release of their upcoming seventh album, Pressure Machine, which is set to drop next month. The new album comes the 2020 release of the band's sixth album Imploding The Mirage.

According to NME, Pressure Machine is inspired by lead singer Brandon Flowers' experiences growing up in a small town in Utah. The band dropped a teaser for the album on Sunday (July 18), featuring stories from residents living in the town.

"Everything came to this grinding halt," said Flowers, recalling how the pandemic affected the band's plans to tour last year. "And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records."