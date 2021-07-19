The Killers Tease New Album, Announce 'Imploding The Mirage' Tour Dates

By Sarah Tate

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Killers announced new dates for their Imploding The Mirage Tour and teased the release of their upcoming seventh album, Pressure Machine, which is set to drop next month. The new album comes the 2020 release of the band's sixth album Imploding The Mirage.

According to NME, Pressure Machine is inspired by lead singer Brandon Flowers' experiences growing up in a small town in Utah. The band dropped a teaser for the album on Sunday (July 18), featuring stories from residents living in the town.

"Everything came to this grinding halt," said Flowers, recalling how the pandemic affected the band's plans to tour last year. "And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records."

Flowers drew from his life growing up in Nephi, Utah, making this one of the most personal records the band has released, according to NME.

"I discovered this grief that I hadn't dealt with," he said, adding, "Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I've got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

On Monday, the band also new announced dates for its Imploding The Mirage tour, with special guest Johnny Marr, after it was previously postponed because of the pandemic. Check out the list of 2022 dates below.

The Killers are set to drop their newest album Pressure Machine on August 13.

