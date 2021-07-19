This Oregon City Is One Of The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

People are moving to new cities, towns, and other locations all the time. A lot of consideration goes into finding the perfect place to live, however. Whether you're living by yourself, with a roommate, or with a family, people consider crime rates, amenities, schools, interesting activities, and much more.

U.S. News & World Report published their annual list of the best cities to live in the United States for 2021, and competition was stiff. They determined their rankings based on quality of life, desirability to live there, job market, and other factors.

There are 150 metro areas on the list, but one Oregon city made it into the Top 10: Portland.