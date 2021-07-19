This Oregon City Is One Of The Best Places To Live In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
July 19, 2021
People are moving to new cities, towns, and other locations all the time. A lot of consideration goes into finding the perfect place to live, however. Whether you're living by yourself, with a roommate, or with a family, people consider crime rates, amenities, schools, interesting activities, and much more.
U.S. News & World Report published their annual list of the best cities to live in the United States for 2021, and competition was stiff. They determined their rankings based on quality of life, desirability to live there, job market, and other factors.
There are 150 metro areas on the list, but one Oregon city made it into the Top 10: Portland.
Portland's rank in the 2021 @usnews #BestPlaces list is a testament to the resilience of our city's residents. Our recovery goal is to create a better Portland for all Portlanders. There is still work to be done, and we’re determined to make it happen. https://t.co/6aMJUuTnOh pic.twitter.com/VhRTYoqMGQ— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 13, 2021
Here's what U.S. News had to say about Portland:
"Portland's population toes the line between an innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side. Naked bicycle rides, a fully costumed adult soapbox derby and Voodoo Doughnut – a bakery known for making one-of-a-kind donuts – are a sampling of ways residents live up to the unofficial city motto: "Keep Portland Weird." Locals tend to be friendly and laid-back while maintaining a healthy work ethic. This, combined with Portland's emphasis on self-expression, has created a breeding ground for many independent businesses and startups."
Funny enough, another Portland ranked into the Top 10, too: Portland, Maine.
Here are the Top 10 Best Places To Live, according to the website:
- Boulder, CO
- Raleigh and Durham, NC
- Huntsville, AL
- Fayetteville, AR
- Austin, TX
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Naples, FL
- Portland, ME
- Sarasota, FL
- Portland, OR
Click here to read the full report and see the rest of the cities on the list.