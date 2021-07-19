Tom Brady Makes Decision On If He'll Visit White House With Buccaneers
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2021
Tom Brady is reportedly expected to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday (July 19).
Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud quote-tweeted, "My information is that yes, Tom Brady will attend. Stay tuned," in response to Mike Memoli, who initially tweeted a quote from Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be present.
"I don't have the list of Buccaneers attending in front of me," Psaki said when asked about whether Brady was expected for the upcoming visit with President Biden on Monday (July 19) as transposed in Memoli's tweet.
The tradition of championship teams being honored at the White House has become a topic of discussion in recent years as numerous athletes and teams chose not to visit former President Donald Trump.
Brady himself has not visit the White House since his third championship with the New England Patriots in 2005, who visited former President George W. Bush.
The seven-time champion skipped a visit with former President Barack Obama in 2015, which occurred after the then-president's press secretary Josh Earnest had previously joked about Brady during the height of the national DeflateGate controversy.
Brady again opted to skip a visit to the White House during his fifth Super Bowl victory with the Patriots in 2017, citing family reasons for his absence, which reportedly angered Trump, who did not mention the reigning Super Bowl MVP while speaking about the team.
Brady later revealed that he chose to spend time with his mother, who was battling breast cancer at the time, CBS Boston reports, while others noted that the date coincided with his parents' 50th anniversary.
Tuesday's visit also coincides with Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen's birthday, according to Greg Auman of the Athletic.
The Patriots chose not to visit the White House at all following Brady's last championship with the franchise in 2019.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl in between the Patriots' final two championships, were invited and then uninvited to the White House by Trump -- an outspoken critic of NFL players' protests -- in 2018.
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have the option to attend the White House due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic being in its early stages.
No NBA championship team has visited the White House since 2016, which saw the Cleveland Cavaliers visit then-President Obama.
The NHL's Washington Capitals (2018) and St. Louis Blues (2019) both visited Trump at the White House, but the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't have the option following their 2020 Stanley Cup Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the first championship sports franchise to visit the White House during the Biden Administration, attending a ceremony earlier this year.
Both the Washington Nationals (2019) and Boston Red Sox (2018) visited Trump while he was in office, though Red Sox manager Alex Cora and former players Mookie Betts and David Price all declined to attend.