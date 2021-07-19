Tom Brady Makes Decision On If He'll Visit White House With Buccaneers

Tom Brady is reportedly expected to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday (July 19).

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud quote-tweeted, "My information is that yes, Tom Brady will attend. Stay tuned," in response to Mike Memoli, who initially tweeted a quote from Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be present.

"I don't have the list of Buccaneers attending in front of me," Psaki said when asked about whether Brady was expected for the upcoming visit with President Biden on Monday (July 19) as transposed in Memoli's tweet.

The tradition of championship teams being honored at the White House has become a topic of discussion in recent years as numerous athletes and teams chose not to visit former President Donald Trump.