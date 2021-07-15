Tom Brady Had Serious Injury During Seventh Super Bowl Season: Report

Last month, Tom Brady revealed he needed the same surgical procedure he underwent in February even prior to his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the injury may have been more severe than initially believed.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Brady had a full MCL tear prior to the beginning of the 2020 NFL season and finally underwent surgery after the Bucs' Super Bowl LV win in February.

"The injury gradually worsened during his first year with the Bucs and he finally had surgery to repair the MCL in late February after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring," Stroud wrote in a story published on Thursday (July 15).