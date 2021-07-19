Watch Luke Bryan Dance In His Tour Bus To Celebrate His 45th Birthday

Luke Bryan is 45, and the country star marked the occasion with a dance party on his tour bus.

The “Down To One” singer celebrated his birthday on his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour.

His wife, Caroline Bryan, shared a video of the “birthday boy” on Instagram:

“Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug! You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️”

She added in a series of videos and photos that “yes, I put Fireball in a piñata.”

Of course, Bryan had a blast.

The “Crash My Party” star responded to his wife:

“It was an amazing birthday. I Love you”

Watch Bryan's dance party here: