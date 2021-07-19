Watch Luke Bryan Dance In His Tour Bus To Celebrate His 45th Birthday

By Kelly Fisher

July 19, 2021

2019 CMA Music Festival - Day 4
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is 45, and the country star marked the occasion with a dance party on his tour bus.

The “Down To One” singer celebrated his birthday on his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour.

His wife, Caroline Bryan, shared a video of the “birthday boy” on Instagram:

“Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug! You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️”

She added in a series of videos and photos that “yes, I put Fireball in a piñata.”

Of course, Bryan had a blast.

The “Crash My Party” star responded to his wife:

“It was an amazing birthday. I Love you”

Watch Bryan's dance party here:

Bryan is also gearing up to release a docuseries about his life. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shows fans what it was like for Bryan to rise to fane, among other details about his life.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said in a statement about the upcoming docuseries.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is slated to premiere on IMDb TV on August 6.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Watch Luke Bryan Dance In His Tour Bus To Celebrate His 45th Birthday

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.