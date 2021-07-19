Watch Luke Bryan Dance In His Tour Bus To Celebrate His 45th Birthday
By Kelly Fisher
July 19, 2021
Luke Bryan is 45, and the country star marked the occasion with a dance party on his tour bus.
The “Down To One” singer celebrated his birthday on his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour.
His wife, Caroline Bryan, shared a video of the “birthday boy” on Instagram:
“Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug! You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️”
She added in a series of videos and photos that “yes, I put Fireball in a piñata.”
Of course, Bryan had a blast.
The “Crash My Party” star responded to his wife:
“It was an amazing birthday. I Love you”
Watch Bryan's dance party here:
Bryan is also gearing up to release a docuseries about his life. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shows fans what it was like for Bryan to rise to fane, among other details about his life.
“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said in a statement about the upcoming docuseries.
Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is slated to premiere on IMDb TV on August 6.