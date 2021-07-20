ACM Announces Star-Studded Lineup Of 2021 'Party For A Cause'

The Academy of Country Music has announced the details of the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause, including its star-studded lineup.

ACM Party for a Cause is making its 2021 comeback with its first-ever event in Nashville, at the Ascend Amphitheater. It’ll include performances by: Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion. Special guests will also include Tenille Townes, Trisha Yearwood and more, with host Storme Warren, according to the announcement.

The event benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the Academy’s charitable arm that “works to lift lives through the power of music,” the Academy states. Officials plan to announce further details at a later date. Previous ACM Party for a Cause events have raised more than $500,000 from ticket proceeds. Since 2006, ACM Lifting Lives has raised more than $7 million for more than 150 causes, according to the Academy.

The ACM Party for a Cause is slated for Tuesday, August 24. Tickets are available as of Tuesday (July 20) here.

“ACM Lifting Lives is thrilled to be back and celebrating Party for a Cause with a historic debut in Nashville,” Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director, said in a press release. “ACM Lifting Lives has worked tirelessly this year in finding innovative ways to raise funds virtually for the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund – successfully distributing more than $3.5 million to members of the Country Music community in need. While we are proud of the aid we have been able to provide, we are excited to rock Nashville and to once again lift lives with the power of music. Party for a Cause is a terrific celebration of live music and charitable giving and we look forward to bringing it to Music City for the first time while welcoming back all our fans.”

The following day is the 14th annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium, hosted by Carly Pearce.