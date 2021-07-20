Can You Guess Nebraska's Signature Food?

Everyone loves classic comfort foods, and some of the delicacies are even better when they’re from your hometown.

That’s why Stacker mapped out the best signature foods from every state.

They’re all beloved treats, not meant to help you “shed any pounds or take inches off the waistline,” the data journalism hub notes.

But for some states, it was no easy task:

“The trouble is, most states have a cornucopia of foods to hold up as their iconic dishes, opening up endless opportunities for debate and disagreement.

“(For example), New York’s signature food might be the bagel, especially one smeared with cream cheese and topped with lox, but what about thin-crust pizza, spicy buffalo wings, and zesty Manhattan clam chowder?”

So, which treats stood out to Stacker in its “mouthwatering and not at all scientific” quest for each state’s signature foods?

Nebraska’s signature food is runzas, according to Stacker’s report.

Here’s what Stacker wrote about it:

“Nebraskans love runzas, warm pastry pockets stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and onions. The runza of today is attributed to a German immigrant named Sally Brening Everett whose family opened a food stand in Lincoln, Nebraska. Runzas are popular for snacking in the stands during chilly fall football games. Closely related are bierocks, popular in neighboring Kansas.”

See the rest of the list from Stacker here.