Can You Guess Ohio's Signature Food?

Everyone loves classic comfort foods, and some of the delicacies are even better when they’re from your hometown.

That’s why Stacker mapped out the best signature foods from every state.

They’re all beloved treats, not meant to help you “shed any pounds or take inches off the waistline,” the data journalism hub notes.

But for some states, it was no easy task:

“The trouble is, most states have a cornucopia of foods to hold up as their iconic dishes, opening up endless opportunities for debate and disagreement.

“(For example), New York’s signature food might be the bagel, especially one smeared with cream cheese and topped with lox, but what about thin-crust pizza, spicy buffalo wings, and zesty Manhattan clam chowder?”

So, which treats stood out to Stacker in its “mouthwatering and not at all scientific” quest for each state’s signature foods?

Unsurprisingly, Ohio’s signature food is buckeye candy.

Here’s what Stacker wrote about the Buckeye State:

“Buckeye candy is Ohio’s sweet signature treat of peanut butter dipped in chocolate, so named for its resemblance to the nuts of a buckeye tree. An Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail has been designed with stops at 31 shops across the state that make the delicacy.”

