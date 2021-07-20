Can You Guess The Most Misspelled Word In Oregon?

By Zuri Anderson

July 20, 2021

Woman with unhappy expression studying
Photo: Getty Images

People make mistakes, it's what makes us human.

Mistakes are especially common when it comes to words. Whether speaking or writing, spelling can be hard, even for the most articulate. It's important for emails, resumes, and other important daily tasks. Thanks to Google, it's easy to check ourselves when we fumble with our keyboards or texts.

AT&T was curious about which words get butchered the most, so they published a study on which word is misspelled the most in each state. Experts "reviewed the top searched 'how to spell' words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends," according to the website.

So what word have Oregonians stumped?

Quarantine!

What's funny about this is the way people spell it: "corn teen."

The Beaver State wasn't alone with this common misspelling.

"'Quarantine' was the most searched misspelled word, with 12 states struggling to find the correct spelling," the media giant said. "No, 'corn teen' is not a new nickname for a teenager really into the yellow vegetable. 'Coronavirus' also broke into the top three with six states trying to find the correct letters for the contagious disease."

To see what words other states are tripping on, click here.

