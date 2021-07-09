14-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Wins Prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee

A 14-year-old girl from Louisiana made history Thursday (July 9) when she became the first African American contestant to win the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee it is 93-year history.

Zaila Avant-garde, from Harvey, is a girl of many talents. She has been nationally recognized for her skills on the basketball court, even holding three Guinness World Records for dribbling, FOX 8 reports, but now she is known for her spectacular run during the 2021 Spelling Bee.

After being faced with tough words like querimonious, solidungulate and Nepeta, she was given her final word to clinch the competition: Murraya.

Avant-garde asked only a few questions about the word, which is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees, before spelling it, inquiring about language of origin or if it is similar to comedian Bill Murray. She nailed the spelling and, with a joyous twirl, celebrated the moment she had been waiting for.

Watch her winning moment below.