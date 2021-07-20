Can You Guess The Most Misspelled Word In South Carolina?

Spelling can bee hard.

We've all been there. Whether you're typing out an important email, finishing up a term paper, or simply want your texts to be grammatically correct, you have likely searched for the right spelling of certain words.

A new report from AT&T used Google Trends to determine the most searched "how to spell" words for each state using data from March 2020 to March 2021. From "definitely" and "multiplication" to "pharaoh" and "government," there were plenty of words that stumped Americans throughout the year.

Overwhelmingly, however, the most commonly misspelled word in the country was "quarantine," with about a quarter of the country asking the search engine for the right way to spell our time at home.

So which word did South Carolinians have a hard time spelling?

Which

This word stumped many people in the state, but South Carolina wasn't alone in trying to figure out the correct way to spell "which." It was one of five states who searched for the word the most, joining states like Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama and Louisiana. According to the study, the most common misspellings were "wich" and, of course, "witch."

Only three others beat out the "which" for the most searched spelling in the country: quarantine, favorite and coronavirus.

Check out the full list here.