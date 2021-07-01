Can You Guess The Richest Town In South Carolina?

South Carolina may be home to many beautiful neighborhoods filled with large homes, expensive cars, and fine dining, but one website recently released a list outlining the wealthiest area of each state. Can you guess which town in South Carolina made the cut?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey, Stacker compiled a list of the richest towns in each state. The list included a variety of factors when determining the choices, including unemployment rate and median household income, among others.

With several industries booming across the state, there are plenty of contenders for the title, but one town in particular was chosen as the wealthiest in South Carolina. Towns with fewer than 1,000 people were not included on the list.

So which town was named the richest in South Carolina?

Kiawah Island

With a median household income of $193,750 and nearly 50% off all households making over $200,000, it's no surprise that Kiawah Island was chosen the wealthiest area of South Carolina.

Here are some other statistics that combined to make Kiawah Island Number 1.

Median earnings for workers: $82,750 (over $250,000 for males, $153,000 for females)

Civilian population with health insurance: 99.2%

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Families with income below poverty level: 4.3%

Here's what Stacker had to say about the richest town in South Carolina:

"Kiawah Island, a barrier island off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, is one of the most exclusive spots in the nation. For wealthy Southerners, it is a private community where gated communities are the norm and hotels are a rarity to keep tourists away."

