Clairo Announces 2022 'Sling' North American Tour

By Katrina Nattress

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Clairo just released her sophomore album Sling on July 16, and on Tuesday (July 20) announced 2022 North American tour dates to support the record. The singer-songwriter partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience.

"Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest," she said in a press release. “Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show."

Arlo Parks and Widowspeak are set to play support during the trek. Tickets are on sale now via Clairo's official website. Check out a full list of dates below.

Clairo 2022 Tour Dates

02/16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

02/17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

02/19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, D.C

02/22 - The National - Richmond, VA

02/24 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

02/26 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

02/27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA

03/02 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

 03/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

03/07 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

03/08 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

03/10 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

03/18 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

03/20 -The Fillmore - Denver, CO

03/23 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

03/25 - Arlene Schnitzer Hall - Portland, OR

03/28 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

03/30 -The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

03/31 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

04/02 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/03 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

04/05 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

04/07- South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

04/09 - ACL @ Moody Theater - Austin, TX

04/10 - Bayou Music Center (fka Revention) - Houston, TX

04/13 - The Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami, FL

04/14 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

04/16 – Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Clairo

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Clairo Announces 2022 'Sling' North American Tour

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.