Clairo Announces 2022 'Sling' North American Tour

Clairo just released her sophomore album Sling on July 16, and on Tuesday (July 20) announced 2022 North American tour dates to support the record. The singer-songwriter partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience.

"Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest," she said in a press release. “Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show."

Arlo Parks and Widowspeak are set to play support during the trek. Tickets are on sale now via Clairo's official website. Check out a full list of dates below.

Clairo 2022 Tour Dates

02/16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

02/17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

02/19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, D.C

02/22 - The National - Richmond, VA

02/24 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

02/26 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

02/27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA

03/02 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

03/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

03/07 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

03/08 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

03/10 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

03/18 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

03/20 -The Fillmore - Denver, CO

03/23 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

03/25 - Arlene Schnitzer Hall - Portland, OR

03/28 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

03/30 -The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

03/31 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

04/02 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/03 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

04/05 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

04/07- South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

04/09 - ACL @ Moody Theater - Austin, TX

04/10 - Bayou Music Center (fka Revention) - Houston, TX

04/13 - The Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami, FL

04/14 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

04/16 – Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA