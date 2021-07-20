Detroit Medic Attacked By Woman's Son While Trying To Treat Her

A Detroit EMS medic was attacked while responding to a call to help a woman with chest pain. His attacker was the woman's son.

According to WDIV, medics were called because the woman was having chest pains and couldn't breathe. The medics were inside the woman's bedroom treating her when her 31-year-old son barged in demanding an update on his mom.

One medic reached out and asked the son to calm down; that is when officials say the man pushed the medic before hitting him in the head multiple times.

"You've got us trying to help somebody and then being attacked, not a good thing. He could have been seriously injured,' Detroit Fire Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell told WDIV.

The man's brother was able to get him outside, but he continued to act erratically. Officials said the man would not calm down or listen to the police, so he was tased.

Both the woman and her son were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

"It's inexcusable. We are helping people and getting attacked. That is not the right thing," Fornell said.

The medic who was attacked was taken to the hospital. He was released and is now recovering. It was reported that his partner also took himself out of service after dealing with the attack.