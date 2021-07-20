FINNEAS Teams Up With Fender To Launch Hotline For Aspiring Musicians

Fender recently revealed its most unique guitar yet — the American Acoustasonic® Jazzmaster — and its teaming up with FINNEAS to help answer aspiring musicians' questions about the instrument that blends elements of acoustic and electric sound.

Fender is launching a hotline to give fans the opportunity to get some one-on-one time with the singer-songwriter. US-based musicians who call (844) 4-JAZMSTR from July 21-August 4, Monday through Friday, 12pm-2pm (MST) will be prompted with two choices.

"By pressing 1, callers can enter to win by leaving FINNEAS a voicemail asking him a question about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster or about his creative process using the guitar," a press release explains. "The best questions submitted by August 4th will result in a call back from FINNEAS himself, so all participants must leave their name, email and phone number for the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with him. Fender will announce when the hotline winners are selected on social and they can chat live with one of today’s hottest artists/producers about their craft."

Those who press 2 will have the opportunity to chat with a Fender Gear Advisor and ask questions about the AAJ.

“The American Acoustasonic® Jazzmaster can truly change your whole sound if you know how to use it,” FINNEAS said in a statement. “I’ve taken it with me on tour, in the studio, and on shows like SNL. So, here’s your chance. Hit me with a question, and we’ll talk about what this guitar can do for you and the sounds it can unlock.”

FINNEAS is performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside a lineup of superstar artists. Fans across the country can tune in and watch an exclusive live stream of the show via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then, on October 2nd and 3rd, relive all of the epic performances from the weekend during a televised special on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.