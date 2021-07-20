Is Your Job One Of The Most Common In Milwaukee?

There are so many jobs globally, but have you ever wondered which professions dominate in your area?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Milwaukee by using data from May of 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although the pandemic made drastic changes for many in their careers, the research gives us an idea of the most popular industries in the Milwaukee area.

According to the report, the top 10 most common jobs in Milwaukee are:

10. Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks

Employment: 9,060

Annual mean salary: $44,580

9. Nursing Assistants

Employment: 9,190

Annual mean salary: $32,560

8. Janitors and Cleaners

Employment: 10,430

Annual mean salary: $30,270

7. Sales Representatives

Employment: 11,630

Annual mean salary: $77,030

6. Stockers and Order Fillers

Employment: 12,570

Annual mean salary: $27,290

5. Cashiers

Employment: 14,200

Annual mean salary: $24,120

4. Retail Salespersons

Employment: 17,120

Annual mean salary: $31,300

3. Office Clerks

Employment: 17,450

Annual mean salary: $39,000

2. Customer Service Representatives

Employment: 20,070

Annual mean salary: $42,050

1. Registered Nurse

Employment: 21,420

Annual mean salary: $76,750

To view the complete list, click here.