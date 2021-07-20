Is Your Job One Of The Most Common In Milwaukee?

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 20, 2021

There are so many jobs globally, but have you ever wondered which professions dominate in your area?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Milwaukee by using data from May of 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although the pandemic made drastic changes for many in their careers, the research gives us an idea of the most popular industries in the Milwaukee area.

According to the report, the top 10 most common jobs in Milwaukee are:

10. Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks

  • Employment: 9,060
  • Annual mean salary: $44,580

9. Nursing Assistants

  • Employment: 9,190
  • Annual mean salary: $32,560

8. Janitors and Cleaners

  • Employment: 10,430
  • Annual mean salary: $30,270

7. Sales Representatives

  • Employment: 11,630
  • Annual mean salary: $77,030

6. Stockers and Order Fillers

  • Employment: 12,570
  • Annual mean salary: $27,290

5. Cashiers

  • Employment: 14,200
  • Annual mean salary: $24,120

4. Retail Salespersons

  • Employment: 17,120
  • Annual mean salary: $31,300

3. Office Clerks

  • Employment: 17,450
  • Annual mean salary: $39,000

2. Customer Service Representatives

  • Employment: 20,070
  • Annual mean salary: $42,050

1. Registered Nurse

  • Employment: 21,420
  • Annual mean salary: $76,750

To view the complete list, click here.

