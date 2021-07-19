Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Milwaukee
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 19, 2021
Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.
To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of Milwaukee's highest-rated restaurants that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.
Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:
"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."
According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Milwaukee.
20. Ted's Ice Cream & Restaurant (Tie)
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
20. Brick 3 Pizza (Tie)
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Pizza
18. Ian's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Pizza
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Diner
16. Cielito Lindo
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican
15. Nite Owl Ice Cream Parlour & Sandwich Shoppe
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Irish, Bar
13. Points East Pub
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
12. Wolski's Tavern
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Pub
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
10. Maria's Pizzaria
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Italian, Pizza
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Pizzeria, Italian
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Diner
6. National Pizza Pub & Grille
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Bar, Pizza
5. The Vanguard
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Pizza
3. La Casa de Alberto Mexican Food
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, German
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar