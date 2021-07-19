Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Milwaukee

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.

To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of Milwaukee's highest-rated restaurants that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:

"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."

According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Milwaukee.

20. Ted's Ice Cream & Restaurant (Tie)

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Diner

20. Brick 3 Pizza (Tie)

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: Pizza

18. Ian's Pizza

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Pizza

17. Ma Fischer’s Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: American, Diner

16. Cielito Lindo

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Mexican

15. Nite Owl Ice Cream Parlour & Sandwich Shoppe

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American

14. McBob's Pub and Grill

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: Irish, Bar

13. Points East Pub

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

12. Wolski's Tavern

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Pub

11. Mazo's Fine Foods

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Diner

10. Maria's Pizzaria

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Italian, Pizza

9. Pizzeria Scotty

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Pizzeria, Italian

8. Tomken's Bar & Grill

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

7. Solly's Grille

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: American, Diner

6. National Pizza Pub & Grille

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Bar, Pizza

5. The Vanguard

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

4. Cranky Al's Bakery

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Pizza

3. La Casa de Alberto Mexican Food

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Mexican, Latin

2. Milwaukee Brat House

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, German

1. Oscar's Pub & Grill

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

