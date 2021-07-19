Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Milwaukee

Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.

To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of Milwaukee's highest-rated restaurants that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:

"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."

According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Milwaukee.

20. Ted's Ice Cream & Restaurant (Tie)

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

20. Brick 3 Pizza (Tie)

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Pizza

18. Ian's Pizza

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Pizza

17. Ma Fischer’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Diner

16. Cielito Lindo

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican

15. Nite Owl Ice Cream Parlour & Sandwich Shoppe

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American

14. McBob's Pub and Grill

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Irish, Bar

13. Points East Pub

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

12. Wolski's Tavern

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Pub

11. Mazo's Fine Foods

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

10. Maria's Pizzaria

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Italian, Pizza

9. Pizzeria Scotty

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Pizzeria, Italian

8. Tomken's Bar & Grill

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

7. Solly's Grille

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Diner

6. National Pizza Pub & Grille

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Bar, Pizza

5. The Vanguard

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

4. Cranky Al's Bakery

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Pizza

3. La Casa de Alberto Mexican Food

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

2. Milwaukee Brat House

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, German

1. Oscar's Pub & Grill